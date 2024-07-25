Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.37) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.82). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.67.

IFP stock opened at C$16.41 on Thursday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$844.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.02.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

