Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Interfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.37) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.82). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS.
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of C$813.20 million for the quarter.
Interfor Stock Down 1.7 %
IFP stock opened at C$16.41 on Thursday. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$844.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
