Raymond James Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $99.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $95.87 and a 52-week high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.