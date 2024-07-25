Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08, Zacks reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Raymond James Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE RJF traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.01. 2,281,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,724. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.