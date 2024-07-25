Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.76. 1,097,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 6,117,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $506,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,366,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

