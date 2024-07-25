Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD):

7/25/2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,927,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

Get Warner Bros Discovery Inc alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros Discovery Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros Discovery Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.