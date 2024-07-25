Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Recruit Stock Down 1.6 %
Recruit stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 192,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.
Recruit Company Profile
