Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Update

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the June 30th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Recruit Stock Down 1.6 %

Recruit stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 192,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,603. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

