Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 2.5 %

RRR traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 205,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $40,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,847,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,245,497.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

