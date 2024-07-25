Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $176,669.30 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 24,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $176,669.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,708,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,530,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 62,754 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $483,205.80.

On Monday, July 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Redwire Co. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Redwire by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

