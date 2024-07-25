Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stake Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Regal Rexnord worth $15,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.43. 108,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RRX. StockNews.com cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

