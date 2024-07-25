Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Renasant Stock Performance

RNST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.78. 116,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,085. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNST. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

