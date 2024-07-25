Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Short Interest Update

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a growth of 489.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Repay by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 1,403,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,171. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $984.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.60. Repay has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. Research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

