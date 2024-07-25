Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.075-$16.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.15 billion. Republic Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.200 EPS.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG traded down $10.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.34. 2,370,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,292. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.65. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $206.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

