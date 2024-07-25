Request 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.36 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $104.62 million and $1.36 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008631 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,908.38 or 0.99953002 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011362 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007018 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00068427 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1026975 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $942,659.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

