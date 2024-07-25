Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $103.65 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Request has a market cap of $103.65 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,943.48 or 1.00060551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00069400 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1026975 USD and is down -4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $942,659.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

