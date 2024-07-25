Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 25th (ARE, AVY, BZ, EW, LMAT, LULU, LW, MXL, NBHC, NBTB)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 25th:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an outperform rating to an inline rating. The firm currently has $126.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $235.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $262.00.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $102.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $300.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $415.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $115.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $42.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Hovde Group currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $2.80 target price on the stock.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UMGNF) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

