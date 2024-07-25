Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.20 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

RDY stock opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.06. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.72 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 46.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 10.17%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

