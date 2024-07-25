Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Simmons First National (SFNC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simmons First National (NASDAQ: SFNC):

7/25/2024 – Simmons First National had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Simmons First National had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2024 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/13/2024 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2024 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/27/2024 – Simmons First National was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/3/2024 – Simmons First National was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 711,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,480. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

