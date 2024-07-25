Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Retail Opportunity Investments updated its FY24 guidance to $1.04-$1.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.040-1.070 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 1.2 %

ROIC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 238,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

