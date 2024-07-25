Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $57.56 and last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 5824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.82.

The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RHI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Robert Half by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 7.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.