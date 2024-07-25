Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $208.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dover

Dover Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $176.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.