ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Trading Down 0.2%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 8,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $65.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.
About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF
The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.
