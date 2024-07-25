Rogers Communications Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

