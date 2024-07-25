Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $59.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.97% from the company’s current price.
RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 839,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,297,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
