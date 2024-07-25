Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 349,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.24. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 183.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

