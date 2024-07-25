Roy Sebag Buys 15,000 Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,950.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Roy Sebag purchased 500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,850.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Roy Sebag bought 2,600 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,280.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Roy Sebag purchased 13,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Roy Sebag purchased 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag acquired 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag acquired 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

TSE XAU opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. Goldmoney Inc. has a one year low of C$6.45 and a one year high of C$9.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of -0.71.

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.94 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

