Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.44, RTT News reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $12.53 on Thursday, hitting $151.98. 6,497,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

