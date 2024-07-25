Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,946 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 846.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,340. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. This is a positive change from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

