RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $6.12. RPC shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 610,990 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Get RPC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

RPC Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RPC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,998,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 188,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 297,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

(Get Free Report)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.