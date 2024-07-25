RTX (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.350-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.8 billion-$79.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.8 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.38.

Get RTX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 8.6 %

RTX stock traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,941,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,075. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.92.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.