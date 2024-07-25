Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $95.02

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.02, but opened at $98.29. Ryanair shares last traded at $98.91, with a volume of 676,656 shares traded.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

