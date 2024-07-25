Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $946.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.52.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
