Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 3937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $946.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Salzgitter AG will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

About Salzgitter

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

