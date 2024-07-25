Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

SASR traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. 118,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

