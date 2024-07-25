Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $109.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.83. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.