Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

STX traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.