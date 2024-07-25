Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $1.40 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.200-1.600 EPS.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of STX traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,578. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.91 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

