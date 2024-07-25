Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Noble Financial

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $13.19.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.