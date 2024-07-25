Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.42. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $275.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.03 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

