Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Seer Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEER traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 1,023,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,942. The firm has a market cap of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Seer Company Profile

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 529.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

