Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the June 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 614,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Seer
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.
Seer Stock Performance
NASDAQ SEER traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 1,023,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,942. The firm has a market cap of $133.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.
Seer Company Profile
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seer
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.