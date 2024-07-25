Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Up 0.5 %

SGAMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 2,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,280. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.