Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sega Sammy Stock Up 0.5 %
SGAMY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.93. 2,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,280. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.
Sega Sammy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sega Sammy
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.