SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the June 30th total of 454,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNES has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of SNES traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 66,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,946. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($158.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

