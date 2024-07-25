ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $820.00 to $900.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.80.

ServiceNow Trading Up 11.8 %

NOW traded up $86.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $817.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,222. The stock has a market cap of $167.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $741.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $749.47. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $828.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

