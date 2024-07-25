ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $850.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $830.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.60.

NYSE:NOW opened at $730.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $741.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.47. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total value of $463,389.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,725.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $403,034,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

