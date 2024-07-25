Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $99.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

