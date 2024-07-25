Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $229,000 Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,874.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan bought 1,250 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.