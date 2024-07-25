Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $297,000 Investment in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $1,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBP

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.