Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 573 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.22.

NYSE:ROP opened at $531.97 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

