Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 24,021 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,021 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after purchasing an additional 721,923 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $63.16.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $307,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $149,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,629 shares of company stock worth $6,949,228. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

