Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 9,295 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 87.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in monday.com were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in monday.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNDY. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $229.24 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $251.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.82 and a 200-day moving average of $216.10.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

