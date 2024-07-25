Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $243,000 Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UA. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 24,302.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE:UA opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.65. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

