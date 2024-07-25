Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 333,901 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 2,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,248 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 298,427 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,386 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

